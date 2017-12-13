Warning over increased avalanche risk after snow and wind

Have your say

Strong winds and snow have increased the risk of avalanches on Scotland’s mountains, experts have warned.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) said there was a potential risk of snow slides on some hill and mountain slopes.

It said walkers and climbers should be aware that their activities could trigger an avalanche.

SAIS - which monitors for avalanche risks in Lochaber, Glen Coe and Creag Meagaidh, and also covers the Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon - is not due to begin its latest forecasting season until Friday.

Its service provides daily information on the stability of mountain snow cover from December until mid-April.