Video: Incredible Hurricane Florence weather report goes viral

It is probably the most terrifyingly accurate weather report you’re ever likely to see.

A forecast by the Weather Channel, presented by meteorologist Erika Navarro, has gone viral after its impressive use of 3D graphics showed just how deadly the potential storm surge of Hurricane Florence can be.

Standing in front of a green screen, Navarro can be seen demonstrating the ultimate power of rising water levels.

With graphics depicting an intersection on a street in the American state of North Carolina, the forecaster explains what is likely to happen as the water engulfs the state’s coastline amid sound effects of wind, rain and rushing water.

“Once that water comes up to three feet, you can see it would be coming up my shins up towards my waist. This could be enough to knock you off your feet,” says Navarro.

• READ MORE: Hurricane Florence: Residents flee as Category 4 storm heads for US coast

“It could even float some cars that could be parked on the side of the roadway. This is extremely dangerous,” she adds.

The forecast shows how water levels could reach 9ft high - “through the first floor of your home into the second” - with graphics depicting floating debris and even fish in the surge water.

The video went viral with many on social media praising the Weather Channel for its use of state-of-the-art graphics.

Journalist Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) tweeted: “This @weatherchannel visualization of storm surge is an amazing and sobering use of technology to show what hurricanes like Florence can do.”

Opinion journalist Anton Daceyah (@AntonDaceyah) posted: “When #WeatherChannel techs shoot their shot for Hollywood.”

• READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Storm Helene 80mph winds warning

Juan (@juanbuis) noted: “Smartphones have stopped innovating but fortunately the Weather Channel is out here doing some crazy s***.”

One Twitter user St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) joked: “Did the Weather Channel consult Moses on this?”

Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday morning in Wrightsville, North Carolina bringing with it life-threatening storm surges and 90mph winds.

Forecasters said that given the storm’s size and sluggish track, it could cause enormous damage similar to what Houston, Texas, saw during Hurricane Harvey just over a year ago, with floodwaters swamping thousands of homes and businesses.