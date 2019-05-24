VIDEO: Hundreds of Edinburgh schoolkids turn out for climate change crisis march

Have your say

Video footage taken today shows hundreds of Edinburgh schoolkids marching in the city centre to protest for action on climate change.

Friends of the Earth Scotland posted the video of the pupils - many holding placards - as they approached the Scottish Parliament building this afternoon.

Protesters on the global climate crisis march through Edinburgh city centre. Pic: Jane Barlow/ PA Wire

Common-themed messages included "There is no planet B," "Wake up humans you are endangered too" and "Save our planet."

Pupils were allowed to take part in the global climate crisis march after youngsters from Boroughmuir and James Gillespie's High told councillors that "disruption is needed because change needs to happen now."

Children could skip lessons as "authorised absence" subject to parental permission.

Hundreds of children marched through Edinburgh city centre. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA wire

The youngsters highlighted that they are “so scared that we are willing to sacrifice our education” because of the situation.

The march left Middle Meadow Walk at 12pm and travelled down Forrest Road, George IV Bridge, before turning down the High Street and Canongate to the Scottish Parliament.

No roads were officially closed due to insufficient time to put traffic orders in place – and bus routes and traffic in the city centre will be disrupted by the action.

In March, councillors agrees a similar motion to allow pupils to take part in a global demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament.