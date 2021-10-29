US President Joe Biden to meet with the Pope at the Vatican to discuss climate change before COP26 summit

President Joe Biden has arrived in Rome, and will meet with Pope Francis today at the Vatican, where the world's two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty.

By Josh Boak, Zeke Miller and Anna Bryan
Friday, 29th October 2021, 7:18 am
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 7:19 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, using it as moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies.

He wears a rosary and frequently attends Mass, yet his support of abortion rights and same-sex marriage has put him at odds with many US bishops, some of whom have suggested he should be denied Communion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in previewing the visit, said she expects a "warm and constructive dialogue" between the two leaders.

Read More

Read More
COP26: Annie Lennox urges world leaders to take 'action needed' on climate chan...

"There's a great deal of agreement and overlap with the president and Pope Francis on a range of issues: poverty, combating the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

"These are all hugely important, impactful issues that will be the centrepiece of what their discussion is when they meet."

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the president and pontiff would meet privately, then hold talks with expanded delegations.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport to attend the G-20 leaders meeting, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Mr Biden is visiting Rome to attend the G20 summit this weekend, before travelling to Glasgow for COP26.

Climate change is expected to dominate conversations at the meeting of 20 world leaders, and the decisions made at the summit may influence the decisions made a few days later at COP26.

However, the leaders may face difficulties in showing a united front against climate change - many expect division over some issues, such as the phasing out of coal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Joe BidenPope FrancisPopeCOP26Rome
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.