Unplanned Mossmorran flaring due to boiler failures

ExxonMobil has apologised to the local community for any concern caused by the current unplanned flaring at its Fife Ethylene Plant.

The flaring began late last night following a loss of steam generation, which resulted in a significant process outage at the Mossmorran plant.

In a statement this morning, the company confirmed that it had experienced mechanical failure across two of its three boilers.

Jacob McAlister, plant manager, said: “With the loss of this steam generation, we cannot continue to operate our normal processes.

“As such, we are progressing with the unit shut down to allow us to evaluate the root cause and

execute necessary repairs.

“Flaring will be required while our team take the steps required to safely shut down operations.

“We will always work to minimise the timelines, and will update you as these are confirmed.

“We, again, apologise if flaring is causing any concern but reiterate that the process is safe and poses

no risk to communities.”

Earlier this morning, ExxonMobil said that SEPA had been advised of the flaring in accordance with its regulatory responsibilities.