Two lynx captured in the Highlands as illegal release branded 'highly irresponsible'

The lynx are believed to have been illegally released

Two lynx that had escaped in the Highlands have successfully been captured.

Police Scotland had confirmed the big cats were seen on the loose in the Drumguish area, near Kingussie, on Wednesday after what was deemed a suspected illegal release.

The two lynx shown on the loose in this image. Picture: RZSS | RZSS

But the animals have now been captured, with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland confirming that experts had managed to humanely trap the two lynx overnight with the help of police.

The charity has condemned the illegal release as “highly irresponsible”.

David Barclay, manager of the RZSS Saving Wildcats team, said, “We set live trail cameras near baited traps and it was a long night for our specialist keepers who were taking turns to monitor any activity.

“It was amazing to see the lynx being captured safely and humanely, which makes the lack of sleep more than worth it.

“Biosecurity laws mean the cats need to spend 30 days in suitable quarantine facilities, so we will transfer them from Highland Wildlife Park to Edinburgh Zoo, where we will further assess their health and welfare.

“Long term, they may return to Highland Wildlife Park, which is near where they were trapped, though it is too early to say for certain.”

RZSS chief executive David Field said, “We condemn the illegal release of these lynx in the strongest possible terms. It was a highly irresponsible act and it is very unlikely they would have survived in the wild due to a lack of adequate preparation.

“Their abandonment was reckless to the animals, public the community and nature.

“For now, we have named them ‘The KillieHuntly Two’ and thankfully they appear to be in good health.