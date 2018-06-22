Tiny island of Ulva officially transferred to community ownership

A tiny island off the coast of Mull has officially transferred from private to community ownership following months of fundraising and legal negotiations.

Ulva, which was once home to more than 800 people, witnessed steep population decline in the 20th century and now only boasts six permanent residents.

It is hoped the community buyout will lead to more people choosing to live on the island in the Inner Hebrides.

North West Mull Community Woodland Company (NWMWC) bought the island after the former owner, Jamie Howard, put the estate, which as been in his family for 70 years, on the market last year.

The community company, which owns part of Mull, received £4.4m from Scottish Land Fund, financed by the Scottish Government, to make the purchase.

Roseanna Cunningham, cabinet secretary for land reform said: “This is an historic day for Ulva and I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to the NWMWC for seeing the sale through to its conclusion.

“They can now press ahead with their ambitious plans to regenerate the local economy and ultimately repopulate the island again.”

John Addy, a director of the NWMWC, said: “We are grateful to Highlands and Islands Enterprise for their support for the feasibility study and business planning which was so important at the outset.

“To all our supporters, we want to say a big thank you for helping us to make this happen.

“People tell us that the really hard work is just about to begin and, of course, they are correct.

“But we are all looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Ulva was the birthplace of Lachlan Macquarie, seen by many as the “Father of Australia” and the National Trust for Australia has offered to help promote the tourism opportunity for visiting Macquarie’s birthplace.