These are the 10 fastest growing areas in Scotland

Scotland’s population is estimated to grow by 3.3 per cent by 2026. But that growth is not evenly spread across the country.

Official data from the National Records of Scotland reveals that of the 32 council areas north of the Border, it’s those closest to the country’s three biggest cities which can expect to see the biggest population growth over the next seven years.

The county to the south of Edinburgh is expected to see its population grow by 13.3 per cent by 2026, the highest rate in the country

1. 1. Midlothian

The coastal county to the east of Edinburgh is estimated to see its population grow by an impressive 8.6 per cent by 2026

2. 2. East Lothian

The Scottish capital will see its population grow by an estimated 7.7 per cent by 2026, the fastest growth of any Scottish city

3. 3. City of Edinburgh

The county, which is largely a suburb of Glasgow, is expected to see its population rise by 7.6 per cent

4. 4. East Renfrewshire

