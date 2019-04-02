These are the 10 fastest growing areas in Scotland
Scotland’s population is estimated to grow by 3.3 per cent by 2026. But that growth is not evenly spread across the country.
Official data from the National Records of Scotland reveals that of the 32 council areas north of the Border, it’s those closest to the country’s three biggest cities which can expect to see the biggest population growth over the next seven years.
1. 1. Midlothian
The county to the south of Edinburgh is expected to see its population grow by 13.3 per cent by 2026, the highest rate in the country