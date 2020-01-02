'There's an awful foul stench': 'Health risk' as raw sewage 'oozes out' of manhole in residential Edinburgh street

The manhole is in a new residential development.

A local resident has complained of 'health risks' due to raw sewage ‘oozing out’ of a manhole in the Niddrie Mains area of the city.

Picture: Kevin Dickson.

“There’s an awful foul stench,” said Kevin Dickson, 46, who lives round the corner from the leaking manhole on Milligan Drive, a Persimmon Homes development.

“It started a couple of months ago,” said Mr Dickson, adding that the sewage has been ‘vacuumed up’ several times but has repeatedly re-appeared as the root of the problem has not been addressed.

“Several homeowners reported the issue to Persimmon,” said Mr Dickson.

“They sent someone to vacuum the waste out but it didn’t clear the blockage. It’s just oozing out.

Picture: Kevin Dickson.

Mr Dickson has attempted to contact the developers via phone, email and social media, but has not managed to get a response.

“You can’t phone up their head office, you don’t get any farther than the secretaries,” he said.

“Persimmon have not been very helpful at all, it’s like they’re not interested. I feel fobbed off.

“They seem to have washed their hands of it.”

Mr Dickson, who lives less than 100 metres away from the leaking manhole, said he has reported the issue to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

“But they said that by the time it gets to the water it will have been cleaned, so they couldn’t do anything,” he said.

“Scottish Water didn’t either - they don’t adopt the drains until five years after the last house is built, so that could be as long as eight years away,” he said.

The waste has been removed a number of times by vacuum trucks, but the problem keeps returning.

“If there’s a drainage issue it needs to be investigated, and whatever the blockage is needs to be cleared out,” said Mr Dickson.

“It might be rubble or building materials - it might need people to actually go down there and investigate,” he added.

Mr Dickson said the waste water has run down the road into service drains, and poses a health risk.

“People have to walk through effluent and then into their houses,” he said.

“What if they get into their house and then walk across a carpet, and a child comes along and picks something up?”