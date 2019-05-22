There have been more than 14,000 callouts relating to rats in Glasgow since 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)

The most rat-infested streets in Glasgow revealed

Glasgow City Council has received 14,004 pest control requests relating to rats since the start of 2016 - nearly six times more than similar Edinburgh figures.

The number was described as "alarmingly high" with over 3,000 calls were logged by the council for rats inside homes and flats in the same period. The figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, state that nearly 11,000 requests for pest control services relating to rats outside or in non-living areas were made, compared to just under 1,800 in Edinburgh. Pest controllers were also called nearly 11,000 times for mice inside homes. The statistics mean that there are 17 requests for pest controllers to deal with rats on average every day in Glasgow, with rats affecting more than 3,000 streets.

233 requests for pest control due to rats.

1. Paisley Road West

214 requests for pest control due to rats.

2. Dumbarton Road

121 requests for pest control due to rats.

3. Pollokshaws Road

119 requests for pest control due to rats.

4. Allison Street

