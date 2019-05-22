The most rat-infested streets in Glasgow revealed

The number was described as "alarmingly high" with over 3,000 calls were logged by the council for rats inside homes and flats in the same period. The figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, state that nearly 11,000 requests for pest control services relating to rats outside or in non-living areas were made, compared to just under 1,800 in Edinburgh. Pest controllers were also called nearly 11,000 times for mice inside homes. The statistics mean that there are 17 requests for pest controllers to deal with rats on average every day in Glasgow, with rats affecting more than 3,000 streets.

1. Paisley Road West 233 requests for pest control due to rats. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Dumbarton Road 214 requests for pest control due to rats. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Pollokshaws Road 121 requests for pest control due to rats. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Allison Street 119 requests for pest control due to rats. Google other Buy a Photo

View more