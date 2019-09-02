The best National Trust for Scotland gardens to relax and recharge in nature?

Fill your year with beautiful garden experiences at National Trust for Scotland properties.

National Trust for Scotland Gardens & Designed Landscapes Manager Chris Wardle is joined by Crathes Castle, Gardens & Estate Gardener Andrew Morrison in a lush corner of the grounds at Crathes.

Whether you take to the trails or unwind as you meander through fragrant rose gardens and greenhouses, Trust properties are the perfect place to let go of life’s worries for long enough to appreciate the wonders of the natural world on our doorstep.