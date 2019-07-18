Sheer relief as Leven Prom toilets set to re-open

Public toilets in Leven are to re-open this week after being closed for months because of vandalism.

Concerns were raised by a local councillor after the facilities on the Prom were attacked and then closed.

Cllr John O’Brien, SNP for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages, raised the issue after a visit to the beach.

He said: “Yesterday, while walking along the Prom on a beautiful, sunny day, the beach was busy, but the public toilets were all closed and boarded up.

You may also be interested in:

Police name husband and wife killed on Fife road

Attempted murder charge after Kirkcaldy town centre incident

Minister rejects invite to Fife foodbank

“I am shocked that Fife Council officers had not considered the holiday period. We have thousands of visitors to Leven every year from all over the UK, and with the good weather, we need to reopen the facilities that were vandalised months ago.”

He added: “I feel sorry for the public enjoying the beach as there are no other toilets to use. The next public ones are at the Shore Head, a good bit away for children to travel.”

Fife Council confirmed that work was underway to get them back in service this week.

Jeff Jacobs, service manager, said: “The repair work is near completion, and the toilets will be open to the public on Friday morning.”