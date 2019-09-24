Second Donald Trump golf course approved in Aberdeenshire

A second golf course is set to be built at Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire resort after plans were approved.

Councillors on the Formartine area committee today gave the green light to the US president's proposal for the 18-hole MacLeod course by eight votes to four.

It will be built to the south and west of the existing course, which opened at Menie seven years ago.

The new course is named after Mr Trump's mother Mary Anne MacLeod.

She was born into a poverty-stricken family on on the Hebridean island of Lewis and later emigrated to New York City before marrying into one of the wealthiest property development families in the state.

A total of 18 objections were lodged against the new golf course, with most of the opposition arguing on the facility's environmental impact and public access.

Speaking outside after the meeting, the Trump Organisation's Sarah Malone welcomed the approval.

The original plans for the Menie golf resort had been in by the Scottish government more than a decade ago after being rejected by an Aberdeenshire Council committee.

The full Aberdeenshire Council is now set to discuss a separate application for a major housing development at the Menie Estate.

Branded The Trump Estate, the £150 million development plans would include two, three, four and five-bedroom cottages, priced from £295,000, to larger properties costing more than £1m.