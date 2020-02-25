As the value of electric car firm Tesla hits US$100bn on the stock market for the first time, Scotland continues to be at the forefront of technological developments on the roads.

With companies and consumers alike getting revved up over electric and driverless ‘connected’ cars, Scots are firmly in the driving seat with an ever-growing charging infrastructure, and the government plans to put Scottish business at the cutting edge.

Top of the list on Transport Scotland's new Roadmap For Scotland unveiled in December is pioneering the testing and development of self-drive technology.

"Scotland is ‘open for business’ to test, demonstrate and pilot autonomous vehicle trials, and to showcase what Scotland has to offer in support of the development of future intelligent mobility solutions," said Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, in the report.

According to a recent study by The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders, more than 95 per cent of the vehicles on the road in the UK will be connected vehicles by 2025; one of Transport Scotland's first projects will be a fleet of autonomous buses running from Fife and Edinburgh later this year.

£30 million investment

And the country is in pole position when it comes to charging electric cars too: since 2011, £30m has been invested into the electric infrastructure network with more than 1,000 stations across Scotland.

The nation now boasts the best charging stations-to-vehicle ratio in the UK, according to data revealed this month, making it the most prepared region for the new technology – and there are even more stations on the way, thanks to a further £7.5m of funding for electric car infrastructure.

A perceived lack of electric car-charging stations is believed to be one of the main barriers preventing motorists getting behind the wheel of new electric vehicles.

But progress in the industry means there are now more charging stations than petrol garages across the country, and Boris Johnson has pledged an extra £500,000 worth of funding to boost charging infrastructure, as part of the government’s aim to make the UK carbon-free by 2050.

Working for businesses

Marc Murphy, head of sales and marketing for Intelligent Car Leasing recently swapped his BMW 4 Series for a Tesla Model 3 and hasn't looked back since going electric, comforted by the knowledge that Scotland is the most prepared region for the new technology.

“Charging hasn’t been a problem and neither has range anxiety. As I handed over the keys of my diesel BMW at the end of its lease and took the keys to my new lease car, one of my biggest fears was about the Tesla’s 329-mile range compared to the outgoing BMW’s 580-mile range,” says Marc, who uses charging points at Intelligent Car Leasing’s base at Glasgow Skypark, as well as the four Tesla supercharger locations in Scotland which can give an 80 per cent charge in just half an hour.

“My fear was totally misplaced: I’ve had zero range anxiety, and that has really surprised me. The electric experience has been so good that I don’t think I will go back to diesel or petrol in the future.”

From Audis to Volvos, Intelligent Car Leasing – part of the award-winning Fleet Alliance Group – has thousands of models available for lease, with competitive rates on brand new vehicles which come with full warranty, breakdown recovery and road tax.

And, with manufacturers introducing new technologies on a regular basis, leasing an electric or hybrid vehicle is the most effective way to ensure you're always driving the latest model with the greatest range and the lowest emissions.

