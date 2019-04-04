Scottish dolphin family spotted off Yorkshire coast

Have your say

A pod of dolphins from the Moray Firth has been seen in Yorkshire.

The bottlenose dolphins have been spied over the past few days in the North Sea close to Bridlington Bay and the town’s harbour, swimming around a mile from the shore.

The dolphins are from the Moray Firth. 'Picture: Flamborough Bird Observatory

Flamborough Bird Observatory has been tracking their movements and established they were from the Moray Firth.

The University of Aberdeen confirmed it was the furthest south dolphins from the group had ever been recorded.

There are over 130 bottlenose dolphins living in the Moray Firth and they are the world’s most northerly population.

They are bigger and fatter than their counterparts elsewhere in the world and have evolved to insulate themselves from the cold North Sea temperatures.

The warm, clear weather during summer 2018 led to record numbers of whale, dolphin and porpoise sightings off the Yorkshire coast.

