Fans of Fife-made Darnleys' gin can now buy their favourite tipple in lightweight pouches made from recycled plastic which can be sent by Freepost back to the East Neuk distillery for further recycling.

Using the pouches, which customers can decant into an empty Darnley’s bottle they have at home, will help cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The refills are available in 70cl packs for each of the brand’s three gin offerings – original, spiced and Navy-strength – and can be ordered online, direct from Darnley’s.

William Wemyss is founder of Darnley’s Gin, which is based at Kingsbarns, near St Andrews.

He said: “Our sustainability plans for the brand are one of constant improvement, and the launch of our gin pouches is part of this journey.

“We hope Darnley’s Gin fans will not only enjoy these gins but also return the pouches so the full environmental benefits of this initiative can be realised.”

Although glass bottles are fully recyclable, the current process for making them is highly energy-intensive.

They are also fairly heavy.

The pouches, made from grade seven recycled plastic, are much lighter – weighing around half as much as a bottle – and so are less costly on the planet and the pocket to transport.

Mr Wemyss believes the new refills present the most sustainable long-term choice for regular customers once they have purchased their first bottle.

