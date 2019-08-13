Scottish bee colony to be destroyed after catching disease

A hive of bees is to be destroyed after it caught a disease which can quickly spread and kill off larva.

The colony in Pitlochry, in Perth and Kinross, was found to infected with an outbreak of American Foulbrood (AFB) on Monday.

AFB kills off honeybee larva, is highly contagious and difficult to eradicate.

The infected hive will be destroyed as there is no permitted treatment for the disease in the UK.

Chief veterinary officer for Scotland Sheila Voas said: "The confirmation that AFB has been found in a colony of honeybees in Pitlochry is disappointing and a timely reminder that beekeepers should remain vigilant for signs of the disease at all times.

"As per EU law, the infected hives will now be destroyed. The movement of bees and related equipment into or out of the affected apiary is also now prohibited.

"I would reiterate that while this is disappointing, there are no risks to public health from AFB and no implications for the quality and safety of Scottish honey."