Scots student plans to bring healthy produce to locals

A nursing student at the University of Dundee is calling on green-fingered locals to come together and grow healthy produce for members of their community to enjoy.

The recently established Fintry Community Garden is the brainchild of Brian Webster, who grew up in the area and who now lives in nearby Mill o’ Mains.

Mr Webster, 28, was inspired by memories of growing up helping his grandparents to grow vegetables in the garden of their Fintry home.

He has subsequently carried out research into the benefits of gardening and is keen for these to be enjoyed by as many people as possible from the area.

The 200ft by 165ft Community Garden sits next to Fintry Primary School.

Mr Webster and his fellow members have installed and planted pilot raised beds with the help of pupils at the school and a nearby nursery.

It is this type of community collaboration that he is keen to see the garden foster as it expands.

“Organic, locally grown produce is great for us but it is often too expensive for people on a limited income and I wanted to give people the chance to grow this produce for themselves and their community,” he explained.

“Gardening is great for your mental and physical health. It helps you reconnect with nature, get exercise and grow healthy food.

“It can also be a very social activity and that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to get the Community Garden going.

“A Greenspace Scotland survey on growing food found that of all respondents who had never grown their own food, over half would like to. There are challenges that many of them face, such as not having their own garden or not being able to dedicate enough time to an allotment.

“The Community Garden offers people in this situation the chance to come along and meet like-minded people and get involved.”

Dundonians can be prescribed “green prescriptions” thanks to an initiative led by the Dundee Green Health Partnership, which was launched at the University Botanic Garden in April.

The partnership is a collaboration between NHS Tayside, the city council, the voluntary sector, universities and community groups.