Scots experts pioneer DNA scorecard for wild species

Scientists have developed a world-first method to help understand and conserve genetic diversity in some of Scotland’s most iconic wild species.

Heather, red squirrel, golden eagle, Scottish bluebell and Scots pine are among those assessed in a new report published by Scottish Natural Heritage.

Conserving the diversity in the DNA of plants, animals and wild species is the focus of one of the 20 international Aichi biodiversity targets.

However, while there are strategies in place to assess and report on genetic diversity in agriculture, horticulture and forestry, there is a gap when it comes to wild species.

Researchers identified a list of target species of particular importance for Scotland and developed a “genetic scorecard” for each. The species were chosen for their conservation or cultural value, importance for food and medicines or because they provide crucial ecosystem services such as carbon storage.

The research found that four of the assessed species – wildcat, ash, great yellow bumblebee and freshwater pearl mussel – were classed as being at risk of severe genetic problems as a result of factors including non-native species, disease, habitat loss and pollution.

David O’Brien, SNH biodiversity evidence and reporting manager, said the method can be expanded to more species and in other countries.

He said: “Often when we talk about biodiversity the focus is on species and ecosystems, but genetic diversity is also essential for nature to be resilient in the face of pressures such as climate change, and it’s great that Scotland is leading the way in this field. For the first time, this report sets out a clear ‘scorecard’ method for assessing our most important plants, animals and birds.”

Dr Rob Ogden, head of conservation genetics at the University of Edinburgh and co-author of the scorecard report, said: “It allows every country to assess its wildlife genetic diversity; what we measure in Scotland can now be compared around the world.”

The report has been endorsed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and submitted to the Convention on Biological Diversity ahead of the Kunming summit, which will see 196 countries meet in China to adopt a new global framework.