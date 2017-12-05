Scotland’s best park of 2017 revealed after public vote

A green space in East Renfrewshire has been named Scotland’s best park for 2017.

Rouken Glen Park has tallied up public votes to be named as Scotland’s best park at the prestigious annual Fields in Trust Awards.

The park, maintained by East Renfrewshire Council, has been praised for offering a site for families to enjoy the outdoors.

Helen Griffiths, chief executive of Fields in Trust, said: “The people of Giffnock have sent a clear message that they love their local park and on behalf of everyone here at Fields in Trust, I would like to congratulate Rouken Glen Park.

READ MORE: National park idea has fallen from favour

“The UK’s Best Park Award is open to any green space, regardless of whether or not it is protected in perpetuity with Fields in Trust.

“These awards give us the opportunity to shine a light on some of the UK’s most beautiful green spaces up and down the country.”

Ms Griffiths added: “Despite their undeniable contribution to the happiness and health of our communities, parks and outdoor spaces are often undervalued.

READ MORE: 73 Scottish parks presented with Green Flag Award

“This annual event not only gives the public the opportunity to champion their favourite park, but allows us to showcase some of the people and organisations that work tirelessly to ensure the upkeep and community enjoyment of these wonderful spaces.”

Rouken Glen Park was nominated for this year’s award by Sioban Martin.

At the awards, more than 15,000 votes were cast for 360 nominated parks from across the UK - with the awards presented by former Wales and British Lions rugby player Brynmor Williams.