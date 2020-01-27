Rare swordfish sighting off Scotland's east coast

A swordfish has been spotted in Scottish waters for only the second time ever.

The rare visitor, which is more usually found in warmer seas, was seen swimming through the site of what is set to become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

Aerial images taken at the site of the Seagreen offshore wind farm, 27km off the Angus coast, revealed a rare visit by a swordfish

It was captured on film during aerial wildlife surveys being carried out at the site of the Seagreen wind farm, 27km off the Angus coast.

After analysis of the footage, experts believe the fish was a juvenile measuring around two metres long.

Swordfish are large and agile predators commonly found in tropical and temperate parts of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, though they are known to travel widely.

READ MORE: Giant bluefin tuna found dead on Scottish beach

The latest sighting is the first in Scotland since a 3m-long specimen was captured in a trawl net in the River Forth more than ten years ago.

Whilst reviewing video footage recorded from the site in August 2019, ecologists discovered an unfamiliar shape in the cool North Sea waters.

Closer inspection of the images revealed it was a swordfish swimming close to the sea surface.

READ MORE: Video: Rare shark - a relation of Jaws - found in Scottish waters

The work was carried out by HiDef Aerial Surveying as part of wider studies for the wind farm developers, SSE Renewables, EDF Renewables and Red Rock Power.

But with only a single previous recording of the species in Scotland, a second opinion was sought to confirm the team’s identification.

“We have seen some incredible things over the years but this one is particularly gratifying,” said Martin Scott, associate director for HiDef.

“It shows how aware and alert our team are, not just on a day to day basis, but when confronted with an obscure oddity. With the aircraft flying at 200km per hour and 1,800 feet up it really does just go to show how good our systems are at recording wildlife.”

Lis Royle, Seagreen’s consent manager, said: “We’re pleased we’ve been able to help record the second ever spotting of a swordfish in Scottish waters.

“It’s our duty to ensure that our projects are built with a detailed understanding of the natural environment and whilst we don’t expect the Seagreen swordfish to make an appearance again it was great to be able to capture this incredibly rare sighting during our survey work.”

Jim Ellis, from the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, confirmed that the proportions of the mystery fish, including the length of its bill, matched those for a swordfish rather than another similar-looking species such as a marlin.

READ MORE: Rare 'sofa shark' found off Hebrides