Public given chance to name new polar bear cub

The name of the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK for 25 years will be chosen by the public.

The Highland Wildlife Park, near Kincraig, has asked the public to chose the name of the male cub which was born in December.

A vote has been launched on the park’s Facebook page giving people the chance to chose from four possible names.

READ MORE: Polar bear cub takes first swim

The four shortlisted names are Poulsen, MacKinnon, Artor and Hamish.

Poulson was chosen in memory of the renowned bear behaviourist Else Poulsen, who passed away in 2016, but whose expertise and support is still felt at Highland Wildlife Park today.

And MacKinnon was a long-term supporter of the park with a particular passion for Highland Wildlife Park and the polar bears.

READ MORE: In pictures: The new polar bear cub

Artor is a Pictish name which directly relates to bear and is also a nod to the cub’s father, whose name Arktos is ‘bear’ in Greek Staff at the park said Hamish was “a strong Scottish name” popular with the keepers.

As of lunchtime on Friday, Hamish is in the lead with 2,302 votes, Artor is in second place with 982 votes casts, while Poulsen has just over 300 and MacKinnon is in last place 280 votes Voting closes on April 26 and people can choose their favoutire by heading to the park’s Facebook page.