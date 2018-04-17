Police investigate after wildcat cameras stolen in Aberdeenshire forest

Police have been called in after hundreds of pounds worth of equipment used to study the critically endangered Scottish wildcat was vandalised and stolen in a forest in the northeast of Scotland.

An investigation is now under way following reports of the destruction and theft of cameras used to capture footage the ultra-rare native cats in Clashindarroch forest, near Huntly, in Aberdeenshire.

Officers say important information has also been taken and a cage trap, used for live capture of cats, was damaged.

The fieldwork equipment was owned by the nation’s official wildcat conservation project, which operates across five sites in Scotland.

The Scottish wildcat, the UK’s only native feline, is at serious risk of extinction.

Estimates suggest there could be as few as 100 left in the wild, all in northern Scotland.

Hybridisation with feral and pet cats is the key threat to their continued existence.

Scottish Wildcat Action (SWA) was launched in 2015 in an 11th-hour bid to reverse declines and safeguard the species.

More than 20 key organisations, including government agency Scottish Natural Heritage, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and Edinburgh University’s vet school, and scores of volunteers are involved.

Measures include catching, neutering and vaccinating feral and pet cats, as well as gathering evidence of any remaining wildcats.

There is also a captive breeding programme, aimed at raising a population that could be released into the wild in the future.

SWA field workers have hit out at those behind the crimes, which they fear could hamper efforts to prevent extinction of the species.

“We are extremely disappointed by what has happened in Clashindarroch.

“Our conservation work is crucial to the continued survival of the critically endangered Scottish wildcat,” said priorities area manager Dr Roo Campbell.

“Those responsible have not only damaged our equipment and robbed the project of vital scientific information but they have also curtailed work crucial to the conservation of the Scottish wildcat.

“What is particularly disappointing is the theft of our volunteers’ information.

“We have nearly 50 local people generously giving their time to help the project and they are devastated that their hard work has been stolen.”

Clashindarroch forest has been identified as a hotspot for wildcats.

Wildcat Haven, a privately run conservation group, is also working in the area and in March released footage of what they claim is the largest specimen – nicknamed the Clashindarroch Beast – ever caught on film in Scotland.

A spokesman for the group said they had also experienced thefts and damage to equipment in the past nine years but had not reported the incidents to police.

He said up to 30 cameras could be lost in a single year.

Police are appealing for people to come forward if they can help shed light on the incidents at Clashindarroch, which took place between 1 and 27 March.

PC Hammond, from the Huntly Community Policing Team, said: “We are investigating this matter and would urge anyone who has information to contact us.”