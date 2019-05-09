Police hunt firestarters after car blaze behind shops

Police in Fife are investigating after a car was set alight behind some shops.

The car was well ablaze behind shops near Cardenden Road yesterday afternoon when firefighters arrived.

Police say they are now looking to identify those responsible.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 4.41pm on Wednesday, May 8 to reports of a car on fire in Cardenden.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to Cardenden Road where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating after a car was set alight in Cardenden Road, Lochgelly at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 8.

“No one was injured and inquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

