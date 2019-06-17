Police helicopter keeps watch on Extinction Rebellion in Edinburgh

POLICE today deployed a helicopter to keep an eye on environmental protesters Extinction Rebellion after they set up camp in the grounds of the Scottish Parliament.

The helicopter was spotted over Arthur's Seat this morning and a police spokesman confirmed it was keeping watch on the protest campsite.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland say the camp is their "biggest ever gathering" and will remain there for five days.

Organisers said the Holyrood Rebel Camp would see "non-violent direct action" in Edinburgh with various workshops and events taking place for those on the Holyrood site.

They are calling on the Scottish Government to do more in response to what they call a "climate crisis and ecological breakdown" as the Climate Bill is to be discussed in Holyrood this week.