Plan puts Glasgow on route to be UK’s first net-zero city by 2030

More than 175,000 electric vehicle charging points and 244,000 household heat pumps must be fitted around Glasgow by 2030 if the city is to achieve its goal to be the UK’s first to reach net-zero climate emissions, according to power network providers.

The measures are among a raft of changes set out in ScottishPower’s Zero Carbon Communities strategy, detailing how Scotland can eliminate its carbon footprint by the official Scottish and UK target dates of 2045 and 2050.

It shows more than two million charge points and nearly two million electric heat pumps will be required across Scotland to achieve net-zero in the next 25 years.

The report also reveals how Glasgow’s transport and home heating requirements must be adapted in order to meet its ambitious aim to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

According to forecasts, it will cost around £298 million to install the required charge points, including nearly 17,000 in non-residential areas.

The bill for converting Glasgow to electric heating is estimated at £1.4 billion.

Meanwhile the city’s energy network will need around £648 million of upgrades to support the changes.

But SP Energy Networks believes planned and strategic investment could potentially cut costs by up to 40 per cent.

As part of plans to modernise the city’s electrical network, the organisation is investing £20 million between now and 2022 to increase network capacity and support regeneration initiatives.

The net-zero strategy comes nine months before the city is due to host the COP26 international climate summit, which will bring together 200 world leaders and 30,000 delegates to discuss global action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

To mark its launch, ScottishPower has announced a partnership with Nextbike to sponsor Glasgow’s first fleet of electric bikes.

The firm is sponsoring 63 e-bikes and 21 charging points across the city to encourage the move towards an emissions-free future.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said: “With the UN climate change conference, COP26, coming to Glasgow later this year the city will be able to showcase its commitment to reaching net-zero on a global stage.

“To reach net-zero we’ll all need to make changes as we move away from the fossil fuels that power our cars and heat our homes today.

“We’re committed to working with local communities to help them understand the best ways to decarbonise.”