Periods need not mean pollution for the planet

A war is being waged on single-use plastics such as carrier bags, disposable cups, straws, drink stirrers, bottles and food packaging, which contribute to the growing avalanche of plastic pollution littering the planet.

However, there are other less-talked-about single-use items that are posing a significant ecological problem.

More than 400 million menstrual products are disposed of each year in Scotland.

This waste contains a mix of plastics and other synthetic materials which cannot be recycled, so goes to landfill.

A significant amount also ends up in the oceans as marine litter, with more than 340,000 tampons and pantyliners estimated to be flushed down the toilet every day.

As many of us have witnessed during days out at the seaside, this sanitary waste does not decompose.

It can remain for centuries in the environment, where it poses a risk to wildlife.

A shocking 48 items of sanitary waste were found littering every kilometre of shoreline during a UK-wide beach clean in 2017, illustrating the scale of the pollution.

So what can be done?

An increasing number of women are switching from single-use tampons and towels to options such as the menstrual cup, washable cloth pads and period-proof underwear.

And with the average woman estimated to use around 11,000 period products in her lifetime, individual actions can make a significant difference.

However, the numbers are still fairly low, with a recent survey suggesting only one in ten Scottish women currently relies on reusable products.

Research suggests the main reasons why more do not make the change are fears over the reliability of reusable products, hygiene and convenience, as well as habit.

A new campaign called #TrialPeriod, by the state-backed agency Zero Waste Scotland, aims to bust some of the myths behind reusable options and encourage women to try them out.

Three members of staff agreed to test out some of the products on the market and report back.