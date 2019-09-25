Oil workers report 'shaking' during North Sea earthquake

Have your say

An earthquake has been reported in the North Sea by oil workers.

A 4.2 magnitude tremor was recorded about 149 miles east of Aberdeen yesterday afternoon.

The quake was registered at a depth of six miles.

Reports of the tremor were made from the Elgin-Franklin offshore oil field, with workers saying they had felt their platform "shaking".

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said on Twitter: "We have received a report from the Elgin-Franklin offshore field that this event was felt by several people on the PUQ offshore oil platform.

"The reports describe 'a moderate shaking feeling'."

A quake of that magnitude is considered light to moderate, with the likelihood of only causing minor damage.

The quake was given an intensity rating of three on the European Macroseismic Scale.

In 2010, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was detected in the North Sea about 155 miles east of Aberdeen.