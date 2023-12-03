Through interviews and stunning wildlife footage, the film explores different conversations around the complexity of this bird’s reintroduction.

An award-winning film investigating the complex relationship between the reintroduced white-tailed eagle and life on the ground is available to watch after scooping multiple awards.

The Eagle With The Sunlit Eye unpicks the story of the apex predator’s comeback to Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being persecuted to extinction in the early 20th century, the white-tailed eagle, also known as the sea eagle, was reintroduced to the isle of Rum in 1975.

The sea eagle was reintroduced to Scotland in 1975 and has since made a promising comeback (pic: Gemma Wearing)

Since then, it has shown a promising revival with numbers growing year on year. The RSPB estimated there were some 150 breeding pairs by 2020.

The bird’s return to Scotland’s skies, however, has brought with it some conflict on the ground. While the bird of prey – the biggest in the UK with a wingspan that can reach up to 8ft – feasts mainly on fish and other sea birds, farmers insist their lambs are becoming an all too easy prey for the flourishing predator. The concerns have led to government grants being set up to mitigate lamb predation.

Through stunning wildlife footage and interviews with members of the RSPB, NatureScot, farmers and ecologists, the film explores different conversations around the complexity of this bird’s reintroduction.

The film was directed by Ted Simpson (pictured) and produced by Finbar O'Sullivan under Scout Studio (pic: Gemma Wearing)

It also follows a live translocation and reintroduction of sea eagle chicks from Norway to Ireland.

The film won Best Environmental Film at Banff Mountain Film Festival and People's Choice Award at Kendal Mountain Festival last month.

It was directed by Ted Simpson and produced by Finbar O'Sullivan under Scout Studio and follows on from their acclaimed debut feature The Cull - Scotland’s Deer Dilemma.

Mr Simpson said, “The story of our relationship with the white-tailed eagle for me goes to the heart of how we interact with the wild world. Predators incite a feeling in us that nothing else in nature can. Watching this film, we want the audience to understand the complexities and the facts of this debate, but to also feel the emotions tied up in it. These emotions rule our relationship with the wild - and they always have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title of the film drew inspiration from the Gaelic poetic term for the white-tailed eagle which is Iolaire sùil na grèine – ‘the bird with the sunlit eye.’