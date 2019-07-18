Mossmorran owners hit back at campaigners over meeting refusal

Operators of Fife Ethylene Plant have hit out at a campaign group for refusing to meet them.

They invited Mossmorran Action Group (MAG) on site at the petrochemical plant which has been the subject of major headlines over unscheduled flaring.

But bosses say it fell through over a dispute about filming the gathering.

Stuart Neill, external affairs manager at FEP said three dates were offered to meet – originally alongside elected representatives from local communities – and a subsequent meeting was agreed but then declined by MAG due to their demands on filming not being met.

He said: “We had very much hoped that MAG would accept our invitation to meet directly with us on-site, to gain important insights first-hand about how FEP is run.

“Despite MAG’s repeated accusations that our company is engaging in ‘propaganda’, it is disappointing that demands to film the meeting are being put ahead of what we hoped would be constructive dialogue – particularly as MAG’s meetings with other organisations were not subject to such conditions.

“Our priority, however, is our local residents and responding to the issues that matter to them. We are actively reaching out to them - and those they elected to represent their interests – to agree a series of public meetings.

“Our door remains open for MAG to meet us at any time.”

It’s the first time the plant has publicly kicked back at the group which has been a fierce critics of the way the plant has been run.

It was set up to “seek redress from the long-term social, health and environmental impacts from the Mossmorran facilities, operated by Shell and ExxonMorran.”

The group recently staged a well attended public meeting which FEP’s senior management declined to attend.

The group effectively empty chaired ExxonMobil at the event.

Teresa Waddington, plant manager at Shell, attended.