Mossmorran faces lengthy shutdown

Fife Ethylene Plant is facing a prolonged shutdown, it has been revealed.

The plant at Mossmorran could be inactive for up to four weeks.

SEPA monitoring at Mossmorran

The timescale will allow remedial maintenance work to be undertaken.

It comes after unscheduled flaring on Wednesday put the plant back into the headlines once again, sparking concern from local communities and politicians.

A host of organisations, including the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), Fife Council, NHS Fife, Health Protection Scotland, Police Scotland and others met yesterday to assess the situation.

SEPA is continuing to monitor air quality and noise around the plant – including Lochgelly, Auchtertool and Donibristle.

It said: “Monitoring continues to demonstrate air quality in line with expectations of controlled flaring events.”

SEPA is expected to give further update laster today on its investigation into previous unscheduled flaring, promising a “clear timeline” for completion of its report.

It will also give directions to ExxonMobil on its ‘Best Available Techniques’ (BAT) assessment.

This will be followed by what is described as “a significant announcement” next week which will drive flaring mitigation investment at the facility.

SEPA issued Mossmorran with final warning letters in April 2018.