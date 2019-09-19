More electric vehicle charging bays to be built across Falkirk district

The drive to encourage more road users to buy electric vehicles (EV) has cranked up in Falkirk district.

More than 100 EV charging bays are to be built across the region as part of a £2.5 million Plugged in Falkirk Project supported by the Scottish Government’s Switched on Towns and Cities Challenge Fund.

The money will be used to install 106 bays within the local authority area, including at The Falkirk Stadium where work is taking shape on 26 plug-in points which will offer drivers 24/7 access to renewable energy partly generated by a solar canopy.

The plans also include a 32-bay EV charging hub in Meeks Road, Falkirk, as well as plug-in points in the town’s Bantaskine Road, Kemper Avenue, West Bridge Street and Williamson Street.

EV drivers will also be able to charge their cars using facilities at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert and Millennium Wheel Drive, Camelon.

As part of the funding package, an EV car club will be set up as a two-year pilot scheme, providing ten vehicles for public use situated in locations with existing or planned EV infrastructure.

An extra ten charging points will be installed in Larbert, Stenhousemuir, Bainsford and Westquarter.

Councillor Paul Garner, environment spokesman, said: “The demand for electric vehicles is ever-increasing and, when complete, the charging stations will be able to offer drivers a wide range of locations to recharge when they wish at a number of handy locations.”

Chris Cox, Falkirk Council’s sustainable transport coordinator, said: “The funding helps the Falkirk area increase its green credentials and provides a growing number of EV owners with easy to access charging points.”