With lambing in full swing for many farmers, daffodils coming into bloom across Scotland, toads migrating to ponds for breeding, and a season to be mindful of the country’s ground-nesting birds, I thought it was timely to introduce myself as the new rural affairs correspondent for The Scotsman.

Katharine Hay

Having been raised in the countryside, writing about this topic is not ‘just a job’ for me; it’s a passion.

I am regularly tuned into debates about agriculture, forestry, rewilding, moorland management, heather burning and environmental policy - matters that concern rural life in Scotland hugely.

But enough about me. I am writing this note to say I want to hear from you, our readers. I want you to get in touch about issues concerning rural life that you want to hear more about and that you believe require a more in-depth discussion.

With the new Land Reform Bill set to be introduced by the end of this year it is perhaps more important than ever to hear the voices of those in rural communities who will be directly impacted by its plans; not to mention the impact of other proposals making headlines recently including the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill and the consultation over the Highly Protected Marine Areas (due to close next week), just to name a few.

Also, with some fruit and vegetable supermarket shelves looking a bit bare over the last few months, food security is becoming more talked about as we face a changing climate, which brings me onto farming. We need to talk more about farming.

So, farmers, I know many of you are busy lambing, but please, get in touch. As Scotland’s paper, it is our duty to report on rural affairs in a comprehensive and fair way, voicing opinions, airing the important facts that will educate readers on this topic, whether they live in the heart of Edinburgh or most remote Sutherland. But I also want the paper to be a platform for members of Scotland’s rural community whose voices are often overlooked in some of the big environment-related debates. The countryside may not be as heavily populated as its urban counterparts, but a lot of what happens in it impacts all of us.