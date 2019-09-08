Malaria ‘could be wiped out by 2050’ according to new research

A new blood test could hold the key to detecting lung cancer in patients earlier and more precisely, according to major a new study by a Scottish university.

Less than nine per cent of those living with the condition survive for more than five years following diagnosis - partly due to the disease presenting itself at a late stage.

However, the earlyCDT-lung test, developed by biotech firm Oncimmune, followed by low-dosage CT imaging for those who test positive identified more than 30 per cent of lung cancers with a high specificity rate of 90 per cent, a trial featuring more than 12,000 Scottish patients revealed.

The results of the research - led by the University of Dundee in collaboration with the University of Glasgow - are set to be presented at a major medical conference in Barcelona on Monday.

Professor Frank Sullivan, co-chief investigator of the study, said: “This study moves us closer to making an earlier diagnosis of lung cancer, which could have a significant impact in saving lives."

“Lung cancer has been notoriously difficult to spot early and to treat. Scanning produces a lot of `false positive’ results, which then place demand on resources as they are followed up and investigated.

“The blood test, followed by imaging may be better at identifying those people who actually have cancer. This could reduce by about two-thirds the amount of imaging needed to determine whether someone at high risk actually has lung cancer."

Professor Sullivan added: “The question we need to answer next is whether a combination of blood testing and imaging can offer a real step-change in lung cancer diagnosis.”

Patients in the study who had a positive result from the test were offered a chest x-ray followed by a CT scan.

If the initial scan revealed no evidence of lung cancer then subsequent monitoring was offered six-monthly for the next 24 months.

Patients were subsequently referred for clinical care as appropriate if identifying markers of the condition were observed.

Scotland has one of the highest rates of lung cancer anywhere in the world, with more than 4,000 adults passing away as a result of the disease in 2017 alone.

Professor Frances Mair, lead researcher at the University of Glasgow, said: “The findings of this study offer a viable and positive way forward for earlier diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer."

"This has the potential to be of huge benefit to patients, although whether this should be used for screening or case finding will require further investigation.”