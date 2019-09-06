Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP urges constituents to recycle old electronic devices

Following a survey by the Royal Society of Chemistry, local MP Martyn Day is encouraging his constituents to recycle any electronic devices they no longer use.

The survey found that half of UK households had at least one unused electronic device and 45 per cent of homes had between two and five, equating to some 40 million unused gadgets languishing in UK homes.

Most people (82 per cent) admitted they had no plans to recycle their devices.

Commenting, Mr Day urged local people to recycle their unused electronic devices. The Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP (SNP) said: “There are approximately 30 different elements in a smartphone alone, six of which could run out within the next 100 years.

“The worlds resources are not infinite; society’s current approach of hoarding old devices is not sustainable.

“In order to continue to meet demand for new and improved technology, everybody needs to play their part by recycling their unused electronic devices.

“Before recycling any device though, it is important to perform a “factory reset” to wipe any personal information and help protect against identity theft.”

You can find your nearest electronics recycling point by visiting https://recyclenow.com/.