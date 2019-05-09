Letter: Missed chances to improve traffic flow in Edinburgh

Your news of the proposal by SNP councillor Lesley Macinnes of a citywide ban on older diesel and petrol vehicles is alarming to say the least (News, May 6).

READ MORE: Revealed: Radical plans to ban polluting cars from the whole of Edinburgh

This draconian proposal, if ­implemented, would affect a very large percentage of Edinburgh car owners and families.

I am a disabled pensioner living on Comiston Road, Morningside, which suffers from the effects of heavy air pollution from long queues of slow moving traffic in the morning, as do other tenement ‘canyons’ in ­Edinburgh such as Nicolson Street and Gorgie Road/Dalry Road.

It has been obvious for years that many of these roads are unsuitable for heavy traffic and are, in fact, local shopping centres for local residents.

Edinburgh Council has ignored this problem for many years. It could, for example, have built an elevated freeway extending the road that meets the lower end of Lothian Road, then over the railway below the Castle and out to the east of the city, and turned the east part of this road out to Sighthill into a proper freeway/motorway.

This could have enabled much faster east-west access into Edinburgh city centre, and could have reduced city centre congestion from heavy goods vehicles and traffic that was not intending to stop in Edinburgh city centre.

They could have built a northern ring road around Granton, Leith and Portobello to ease congestion on the northern side of the city.

The traffic congestion into central Edinburgh from the south, which bungs up main roads in Morningside and Newington, could have been ­alleviated by building an overpass/elevated roadway from the City Bypass, over the Braids golf courses and down into the city centre, skirting the Meadows. Of course this would be difficult, but quite achievable.

A few years ago there was quite an intelligent proposal to reduce the amount of traffic into Edinburgh by a) creating large car parks on the city perimeter and b) introducing a daily or weekly car tax, as in central ­London, for vehicles travelling into Edinburgh from outside the city. This was not done.

If I had to get rid of my car my only option would be to sell my flat and move out of Edinburgh to somewhere where I would not be harassed over my choice of car.

Ian Allanach, Comiston Road, Edinburgh.