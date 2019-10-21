Kirkcaldy MP welcomes ‘positive’ MoD meeting about radiation clean-up at Fife beach

Kirkcaldy MP Lesley Laird has met with the Ministry of Defence to discuss progress on the project to clean up radiation on a Fife beach.

Ms Laird had a meeting with Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the new Ministry of Defence minister, who is now responsible for the project at Dalgety Bay.

The MP Lesley said she was pleased to hear a positive update about the long-standing problem: “The meeting was a positive one and I am now feeling more confident that this work will begin next spring.

“The budget is approved, the tender process is complete, and the contract will now be allocated in the next few weeks.

“Final agreements re: access are also almost concluded and the minister confirmed that she expects to be able to confirm the start date for the project shortly.

“This is a long time coming for the people of Dalgety Bay. I started working on this campaign with the community council when I was first elected as a councillor in 2012.

“Here we are now in 2019 as MP and I am very pleased that I have been able to stick with this project and I look forward to seeing it brought to a satisfactory conclusion with the confirmation of the contract and the start date for work.”

She added: “This project has been all about perseverance and I am delighted that by working together we are finally going to get the right result for the people of Dalgety Bay.”