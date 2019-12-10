Isle of Skye village cut off after landslide during stormy weather

A village on the Isle of Skye has been cut off after a landslide amid stormy weather that has battered Scotland.

Gusts of about 60mph and a period of heavy rain hit islands to the west of the country on Tuesday afternoon.

The landslide has struck the Isle of Skye community

The weather contributed to a "considerable" amount of mud falling from a hillside to cover up to 120m of Kylerhea Road on Skye, cutting off the village of the same name.

Highland Council workers and a digger are at the scene to try and remove the debris and provide access to the people living in the area.

A local authority spokeswoman said: "The entire road is covered and blocked. We have a digger and staff out there working to clear it."

The village is home to a ferry port linking the picturesque island to the mainland.

A BT cable has been impacted by the mudslide, although the council is not aware of any impact on mobile phone coverage.

Meanwhile, another incident on Raasay has seen the "bottom" road near the Raasay outdoor centre closed due to 30m of parapet wall collapsing.

An alternative route is available via the "top" road.

Council workers will be unable to gain access to inspect the site and consider repairs until Wednesday.