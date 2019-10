Have your say

The Ineos plant at Grangemouth will see speells of “controlled elevated flaring” tomorrow, following a spell of planned maintenance at the site.

The firm says this is part of the normal start-up process, as it brings the unit back into production, but that it will make every effort to mimimise the level and duration of the flaring.

This will include “making full use of a ground flare”.

Ineos has thanked local residents in advance for any inconvenience the exercise causes.