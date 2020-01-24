Housing plans for Fife village submitted

Plans have been submitted for a major housing development in a north east Fife village.

Kingdom Housing Association, Gladman Developments and Campion Homes are seeking permission to build up to 49 houses in Auchtermuchty.

The two-hectare site is to the west of the village, next to Carswell Wynd.

All of the houses built on the site would be affordable.

Gladman has discussed its plans for the site with the local community council and the Auchtermuchty Community Trust.

Summarising the application, it states: “This proposal represents an opportunity to deliver a well-designed development of affordable units in the village, appropriate to its surroundings, of benefit to the local community, contributing to the affordable housing need for the area and deliverable in the short term (five years).”

It continues: “The promotion of this site, for use as affordable new homes for the village as proposed, is demonstrated to comply with the development plan, and relevant material considerations, as well as bringing a range of benefits.”