Hollywood star Alan Cumming to be honoured with Scottish BAFTA

Hollywood and Broadway star Alan Cumming is to get an outstanding achievement award at Scotland’s film and television Oscars.

The Perthshire-born actor will be recognised for an outstanding contribution to the industry at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in Glasgow next month.

Cumming, who studied at the then Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow, has enjoyed huge stage and screen success in the United States since winning a Tony Award for a Broadway run of Cabaret 20 years ago.

Best known in recent years for the legal and political drama The Good Wife, Cumming’s films have included Goldeneye, Emma, Titus, The Anniversary Party and Eyes Wide Shut. He also performed with the National Theatre Scotland, in Macbeth and The Bacchae, while bringing his New York cabaret show to the Edinburgh International Festival two years ago.

Cumming, who made his first TV appearances in classic Scottish series Take The High Road and Taggart, went on to enjoy success in the hit sitcom The High Life, which he appeared in with fellow Glasgow graduate Forbes Masson after they had forged a stage double act together as Victor and Barry.

Cumming said: “My roots in acting for the screen are very entrenched in Scotland – and of course my heart is too.”