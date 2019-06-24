Highlands estate lit by oil lamps and candles on sale for £2 million

A remote country estate which only had electricity partially installed in 2017 and is still mainly lit by oil lamps and candles has gone on the market for £2 million.

The Pait and West Monar Estate near Beauly – most of which is accessible only by boat – is now on the market for the first time in almost 55 years, having been little changed since before the second world war.

The principal house is Pait Lodge, which dates from the 19th century, while there are three more cottages, one of which is home to the head stalker and housekeeper, two game larders and further estate buildings. It offers a combination of red deer stalking, walked-up grouse shooting and loch fishing with a five-year average of 23 brace including 31 brace in 2018. It is also possible to shoot ptarmigan on the higher ground.

Robert McCulloch, head of estate and farm sales for Strutt & Parker in Scotland, said: “Pait and West Monar is one of the most beautiful estates the firm has ever been instructed to sell in Scotland. In an increasingly hectic world, the peace and solitude combined with traditional field sports of immense quality that the estate offers is close to unique.

“Its availability for sale offers a fantastic opportunity to a wide range of buyers and we expect significant national and international interest in this estate.”

The 15-mile private road to the pier at East Monar passes through Glen Strathfarrar, one of Scotland’s most beautiful Highland glens - north of the Great Glen. It is open to the public between April and October on a first come first served basis with a maximum limit of 25 cars per day allowed into the glen. During the winter, only Mountaineering Scotland members have approved access to the glen.

Loch Monar was dammed in the 1950s as part of the Affric-Beauly power scheme.