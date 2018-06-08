Highland Spring to trial 100% recycled plastic bottle

Water brand Highland Spring is to trial the use of 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles to help cut ocean pollution.

The move, which the brand believes is a first for the UK bottled water market, will begin with the June launch of a 500ml ‘eco bottle’ in selected Tesco stores in Scotland, followed by Sainsbury’s stores in England.

The Highland Spring 'eco bottle', made of 100% recycled plastic. Picture: PA Wire

The bottle will be clearly labelled to differentiate it from other plastic bottles and consumers will be invited to give feedback online or in stores to gauge their perception of recycled plastics and reaction to a 100 per cent recycled container.

Highland Spring chief executive Les Montgomery said: “Plastic is a valuable resource that shouldn’t be treated as waste and we encourage everyone to get involved in this trial.

“This is a significant step that is part of a longer-term road map to eliminating plastic waste as more and more consumers recycle their plastic bottles and we can source recycled plastic in the quantities and quality we need.”

Earlier this year the Co-op supermarket announced plans to switch all of its own-brand water to 50 per cent recycled plastic bottles, but said it expected the move would present an “ethical dilemma” to customers.

The new bottles, which are 100 per cent recyclable and sourced in the UK, will have a cloudier and greyer appearance than those that do not contain recycled plastic and the Co-op said it accepted they could test shoppers’ environmentally conscious credentials.