Here's why Edinburgh Castle has been lit up green tonight

You may have already noticed that Edinburgh Castle is glowing green tonight.

It's been done to mark the start of Scotland's Climate Week, which takes place from Monday October 7 to Sunday October 13.

A number of events are being organised in schools, colleges and workplaces across the country to encourage people to take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Ministers will also take part, supporting the message that everyone - government, business, communities and individuals – must work together to help Scotland become a net-zero society by 2045.

And the Edinburgh Castle official twitter page has posted a picture of the castle glowing green along with the statement: "Look out for the castle dazzling in green this evening for the start of Climate Week. #EdinburghCastle #ScotClimateWeek."