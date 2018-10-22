Here are 10 of the strangest items ever found on the UK's highest mountains

Some of the objects found on top of the UK's highest mountains over the years might well surprise you.

A recent clean up operation on Ben Nevis resulted in nearly 375lb (170Kg) of rubbish being collected, and this year's finds included half a toilet seat, underwear and a live military flare.

Mount Snowdon side view, showing final accent route from Llanberis, Miners and Pyg tracks. Pic: Shutterstock by Willy Barton

Volunteers were taking part in the Real3Peaks Challenge, which also involves a litter pick on Snowdon in Wales and Scafell Pike in the Lake District.

Here are some more notable finds from down the years on the highest peaks in each of Scotland, England and Wales...

- A sex toy - found on Ben Nevis in 2016.

- A dead vole inside a plastic bottle - Scafell Pike in 2013. It is thought the animal sadly became stuck after being lured in by the sugary Lucozade contents within.

- An octopus - Scafell Pike, 2013. Opinion was split between it being a bizarre prank, or a large bird dropping the dead sea creature there after scooping it from the Irish Sea.

- A church organ - Ben Nevis. The organ was carried solo by a Highland woodcutter, Kenny Campbell, in aid of charity in 1971 after he aborted an initial attempt to take a piano.

- 3ft-high garden gnome - Ben Nevis. One of the more unusual items found since the Real3Peaks Challenge started in 2013.

- A Vauxhall Frontera - Snowdon. The 4X4 vehicle was driven up and abandoned near the top of the mountain - twice in the space of a month - in 2011.

- Hearth from the fireplace of the Ben Nevis Summit Hotel. The late 19th century-built hotel once offered weary travellers a place to rest after ascending the 4,413ft-high mountain.

- A piano was successfully carried up Ben Nevis in 1986 by a group of Dundee removal men on a charity stunt - but the musical instrument was left behind. The group celebrated the achievement with a bottle of whisky and a packet of McVities biscuits.

- Toilets - Ben Nevis. Half a toilet seat was found during this year's litter pick, but other loo parts have been recovered in recent years. They are thought to be leftovers from previous charity stunts.

- A bicycle - discarded on Scafell Pike. Discovered within the last five years.

As well as these unusual finds, there have been various bizarre charity stunts and ventures undertaken over the years.

In 2014, Stuart Kettell from Balsall Common in the West Midlands pushed a Brussels Sprout all the way to the top of Snowdon using his nose.

In May 1911, Henry Alexander, the son of an Edinburgh car dealer, decided to drive the Ford Model T car up and down the mountain's pony track as part of a publicity stunt to promote the American-made vehicle. In 2011, a team of 60 volunteers carried dismantled replica parts of a Model T Ford car up Ben Nevis and back down again to mark the centenary.

Other unsavoury finds during this year's Ben Nevis clean up, which filled 34 bin bags, included poo bags, toilet role and wipes, plastic and glass bottles, cans, socks, t-shirts, cigarette ends, sweet wrappers, crisp packets, an umbrella, a sleeping bag and a beach shelter.

Banana skins were also plentiful, as many people assume they are biodegradable. In fact, they just solidify in the freezing temperatures at high altitude and consequently can take up to two years to break down.

Last year, the team also found a discarded peanut packet which looked as good as new - but the date on it was January 1987.

Founder of the challenge Rich Pyne said: "If every person that went up Ben Nevis took down one piece of litter, the hill would be spotless in about 18 months. Just a thought."

The John Muir Trust, which looks after Ben Nevis, also carries out volunteer litter picks in the area throughout the year to combat the mess.

Recent clean up events also took place on other peaks in Scotland such as Bennachie in Aberdeenshire, Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms, Lochnagar in the Grampians and Ben Lomond. Volunteers were also involved in litter picks at Skye's Fairy Pools and on Mar Lodge Estate.

Storm Callum forced the delay of recently planned clean up events on both Snowdon and Scafell Pike, but these have been rescheduled.