Hedgehog numbers across UK are plummeting, study finds

Native hedgehog numbers have plummeted by at least half in the UK since 2000, according to a new report.

The State of Britain’s Hedgehogs 2018 is published jointly by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) and People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES).

It is the only comprehensive review of the status of the country’s hedgehogs.

The latest studies shows that hedgehogs in rural areas are in severe decline, with populations plummeting by half in the past two decades.

However, it also reveals declines are lower and slowing in towns and cities, falling by a third over the same period.

Conservationists said there are a number of factors driving declines in the countryside, but expansion of farming has a major part to play.

“There are many reasons hedgehogs are in trouble,” said Emily Wilson, hedgehog officer for the Hedgehog Street action campaign, which is run by the two organisations.

“The intensification of agriculture through the loss of hedgerows and permanent grasslands, increased field sizes and the use of pesticides, which reduce the amount of prey available, are all associated with the plunge in numbers of hedgehogs in rural areas.” The report highlights the increasing importance of urban and suburban areas for survival of hedgehogs, but suggests a move towards tidy, well-kept gardens that are isolated from each other by impassable boundaries is also contributing to their demise.

Now the charities are calling on farmers, who look after around 70 per cent of UK land in the UK, to help protect the much-loved creature. “Farmers play a vital role in producing food, but they are also well placed to help protect, maintain and enhance our countryside,” Ms Wilson said.

“Many farmers already have a sustainable approach to agriculture, and we think there’s a great opportunity to work more widely with them to stem the alarming decline of our country hedgehogs.”

Maggie Keegan, head of policy at the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said there are plenty of things people can do to give hedgehogs a helping hand.

She said: “Hedgehogs were once common in Scotland’s countryside but they are disappearing as fast as tigers are worldwide.

“To help them recover we need further action to restore lost habitats and increase connectivity, such as planting more hedgerows in the countryside and promoting wildlife-friendly farming.

“Gardeners can also help by building up piles of leaves in a quiet corner, cutting down on pesticide use and ensuring that there are gaps in ­fences to allow wildlife to move between gardens.”