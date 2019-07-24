Green innovations share £20m in drive to hit net zero emissions

Electric buses and bin lorries, low-carbon heating for homes and training in renewable energy are among a raft of innovative green projects across central and southern Scotland set to share £20 million of funding.

A total of 33 schemes will benefit from the cash, which comes from the Green Economy Fund set up by electricity distributor SP Energy Networks.

The move is part of a major drive by the firm to help the country achieve its climate change target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

SP Energy Networks is also calling for Scottish businesses, councils and public bodies to follow suit and ramp up their efforts to battle global warming by investing in eco-friendly technologies.

Projects chosen to receive funding include a science, technology, engineering and maths hub at Forth Valley College, electric minibuses for community transport through the Rural Development Trust and Coalfield Community Trust, energy efficiency measures at Auchengray Church Centre Trust, non-polluting cargo vehicles for deliveries in city centres, district heating networks in East Lothian and electric buses for Glasgow City Council.

One of the successful projects is PeddleSMART, an e-bike research and development facility in Motherwell that is testing technology such as e-bin bikes, heated food delivery bikes and e-tandems in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Adam Reid, chief executive at PeddleSMART, has welcomed the funding.

He said: “We’re fundamentally changing the way that people, freight and local service teams travel across our towns and cities, reducing air pollution and congestion and creating new jobs in the local community.

“The investment we’ve received from SP Energy Networks is helping us take our vehicle design to the next level and address transport challenges across multiple transportation markets – it’s a huge boost to Scotland’s green economy.”

Frank Mitchell, chief executive of SP Energy Networks, said he believed achieving net zero would not only benefit public health and the environment, it also offered Scotland a huge economic opportunity.

He added: “The road to 2045 will mean many everyday activities will decarbonise and switch to all-electric technologies, and it’s essential for businesses and communities to start planning now for the transition to a cleaner and greener future.”