G7 Summit 2021: what is the meeting in Carbis Bay for, when will it take place and what will be discussed?

The G7 Summit is set to go ahead in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, with world leaders meeting to discuss key world issues.

The meeting will be the first G7 summit to be held in-person since before the pandemic began, and will take place

What is the G7?

World leaders will meet in Carbis Bay next week.

“G7” stands for “Group of Seven”, referring to the seven member countries of the group:

The UK, the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

These are all countries considered to be those with “advanced economies and open societies”.

For this year’s Cornwall summit, however, the UK has also invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa as guest countries. Representatives from the EU will also be in attendance.

There are several different kinds of G7 meeting, but the upcoming G7 leader’s summit is the most significant in the calendar year.

It offers the opportunity for world leaders from member countries to discuss shared goals and values.

What will be discussed at this year’s summit?

The goal of this year’s summit, according to the G7 UK website, is to:

“Help the world fight, and then build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future”.

This tallies with the usual aims of the leaders’ summit: discussing the major challenges facing the world and how to solve them.

The G7 website says: “In past years the G7 has taken action to strengthen the global economy and combat tax evasion, save 27 million lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and supported the education of millions of children in the poorest countries.

“In 2015 its members led the way in helping secure the historic Paris Climate Agreement to limit global emissions.”

There are several issues which have been highlighted by the UK as Policy Priorities during its period as G7 presidency. These are likely to be discussed at the G7 and include:

Leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening our resilience against future pandemics

Promoting our future prosperity by championing free and fair trade

Tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity

Championing our shared values

According to the G7 website, these priorities include spreading wealth across the planet through international trading, new technologies, green recovery and lasting jobs.

Tackling climate change and the move to net zero, as well as creating a better global health system to prepare for any future pandemics are also likely to be on the agenda.

Some have called on leaders to discuss the current distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, which is disproportionately lower in the world’s poorest countries.

What other meetings does the G7 have?

G7 member countries have several different types of meeting which take place each year, including the G7 finance summit, being held on June 4.

At this meeting, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak hopes to reach an agreement with foreign ministers over the taxation of large tech companies like Google.