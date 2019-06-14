Funding approved for Fife church’s £500,000 repairs

Funding has been approved to work on the restoration of a 700-year-old church.

Fife Council will commit £15,000 towards restoring the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy.

The total project is expected to cost just shy of £500,000 and will include extensive refurbishment as well as the creation of a 3D digital interactive tour of the Old Kirk and tower, including the installation of webcams to the tower roof to allow live panoramic views over Kirkcaldy and beyond.

Funding requests have also been made to the Heritage Lottery and Architectural Heritage funds. The community has also raised £2000.

You may also be interested in:

Raith Rovers hit back over boardroom sexism claims

Takeover leads to closure of Kirkcaldy town centre business

Kirkcaldy pb to get £500,000 makeover

At the Kirkcaldy area committee on Tuesday, Councillor Alistair Cameron said: There is still a lot of funding to be firmed up, but this is a really big project for us. The activities look really exciting and the digital enhancement overall is something to be commended.

“A great deal of work has already been put into this from the trust and the appeal to bring tourists in to the town would be outstanding.”

Councillor Ian Cameron agreed, adding: “I love the engagement they’ve got going on with the college. There is a awful lot on offer to the community with this tourism, when you think about projects like this, Ravenscraig castle. It’s the start of another good project.”

Councillor Kathleen Leslie said she was in full support of helping to fund the project, adding: “It conserves the history of this town in such a great project.”

There is no time line yet on how long the project will take to complete but it is hoped that work can begin once all funding is confirmed.