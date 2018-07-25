Free bottled water and soaring fan sales as heatwave continues

A Scottish council is giving out free bottled water to residents affected by shortages in private supplies caused by the heatwave.

A Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) report warned that current water levels in parts of Moray are at “significant scarcity” due to the spell of high temperatures and the local council said some people have seen their private springs run dry.

Although the vast majority of Scotland has access to public water supplies, nearly 4 per cent of the population rely on private water supplies and the Scottish Government last week released funding to councils to help those affected by the shortage.

There are more than 800 private water supplies in Moray serving about 4,825 properties. Moray Council said free bottled drinking water can be collected in Elgin and Aberlour. The council is also looking at ways to connect remote communities to the mains water supply if the issue remains and said grants could be made to create new supplies.

Highland Council has also issued advice to private supply users.

Forecasters say parts of Britain could see temperatures rise to 35C (95F) this week as the extreme hot weather continues.

Monday saw a high of 33.3C at Santon Downham in Suffolk, but it is set to get even hotter, with temperatures expected to peak tomorrow and Friday.

An amber “heat health watch” warning, put out when temperatures are predicted to hit 30C (86F) during the day and 15C (59F) at night for at least two consecutive days, has been issued for parts of England.

The UK has seen the driest half of summer on record, with just 47mm (1.85 inches) of rain falling between 1 June and 16 July.

The Met Office said temperatures of 35C were forecast for tomorrow in East Anglia and London, with the potential for the mercury to climb even higher.

A respite from the heat could come by the end of the week, when thunderstorms are expected in eastern areas.

Meanwhile, retailers said sales of fans and air purifiers are soaring as householders seek to keep cool.

John Lewis said sales of electrical cooling products were up 315 per cent week-on-week as weather forecasts showed no relief from the high temperatures for at least a fortnight.

Thinner duvets are up 39 per cent on last year, while sales of dresses at the department store chain are up 40 per cent since the beginning of the month. Charcoal barbecue sales are up 116 per cent on last year.